MCSD approves superintendent's candid...

MCSD approves superintendent's candidate for top district job

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers. News Leader 9 spoke to Vickers just minutes after hearing the board's vote, and she said she's ready to work for all families in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr FireStorm 2
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 1 hr In The City 63
News Legends nightclub responds to shooting allegati... 1 hr In The City 15
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 1 hr Scruffy 34
What is a professional musician? (Jun '15) 1 hr Kelly 176
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 351
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 2 hr Will Dockery 33
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC