MCSD approves superintendent's candidate for top district job
COLUMBUS, GA In a story first reported on WTVM's Twitter, Muscogee County's School Board approved a new chief student service officer, after weeks of criticisms leveled against Superintendent David Lewis and his recommended candidate, Angela Vickers. News Leader 9 spoke to Vickers just minutes after hearing the board's vote, and she said she's ready to work for all families in the Chattahoochee Valley.
