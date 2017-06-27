Man without life vest rescued from ro...

Man without life vest rescued from rocks on Chattahoochee River

9 hrs ago

A man was cited for not having a life vest Tuesday after rescue personnel were called to Chattahoochee River beneath the 13th Street Bridge. The unidentified man was turned over to Columbus police about 8:55 p.m. after members of the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Watson said authorities were called about 8:40 p.m. about a man on the rocks after Georgia Power started generating power.

