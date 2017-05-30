Man who sought sex with 14-year-old gets 8 years in prison
The Columbus man who last year responded to a Craigslist posting offering sex with a 14-old-girl will serve eight years in prison and 17 on probation, and be banished from the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, according to his Friday plea agreement. The online posting that baited Sean Thomas Bade, 41, was a ruse: It did not come from a 45-year-old man who regularly was having sex with his stepdaughter and inviting others to join him.
