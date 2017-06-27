Major retail, restaurant, housing dev...

Major retail, restaurant, housing development planned in Midland area of city

16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A trio of Columbus real-estate investors has purchased a large swath of land in the Midland area of Columbus with plans to develop the 86 acres into a mix of retail, restaurants and some residential housing. The working name for the development is Midland Commons.

