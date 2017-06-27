Major retail, restaurant, housing development planned in Midland area of city
A trio of Columbus real-estate investors has purchased a large swath of land in the Midland area of Columbus with plans to develop the 86 acres into a mix of retail, restaurants and some residential housing. The working name for the development is Midland Commons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,949
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,304
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|29
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Brenda
|26
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,837
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|6,185
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|130
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC