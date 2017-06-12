Locos Pub & Grill in Midtown Columbus...

Locos Pub & Grill in Midtown Columbus closes on short notice

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Midtown restaurant that has been in operation since 2006 closed unexpectedly over the weekend, said the developer who owns the building. Locos Grill & Pub in The Village on 13th closed on Saturday night, said Will Burgin.

Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

