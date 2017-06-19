Legends nightclub responds to shootin...

Legends nightclub responds to shooting allegations: a It didna t happen herea

There are 4 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Legends nightclub responds to shooting allegations: a It didna t happen herea. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

The manager of Legends Sports Bar resents people associating the business with shots fired at a parking lot on Milgen Road. "That's how people get their businesses shut down," said Jim Golden in a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.

General Zod

Columbus, GA

#1 2 hrs ago
There we go, the truth at last....
General Zod

Columbus, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Shots rang out in a parking lot near the bar. Police arrived on the scene around 2:26 a.m., according to Columbus police reports.

But it did not happen at Legends Bar, the truth is finally out.
Rocky Steinberg

Pleasanton, CA

#3 29 min ago
You can't trust the media.
Victor Hugo

United States

#4 14 min ago
How true, how true....
