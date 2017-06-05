Leaning pine on Cross Country Hill ma...

Leaning pine on Cross Country Hill makes motorist uneasy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus resident won't admit to speeding on Cross Country Hill but will admit to keeping his foot on the gas pedal while gazing at a huge pine tree leaning into the street. The towering pine in the 2900 block of Cross Country at Dell Drive keeps his attention until he's safely past the 50-60 year old tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Victor Hugo 5,776
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr Kelly 1,270
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 8 hr Kelly 1,904
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 19 hr Victor Hugo 1,669
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 19 hr Victor Hugo 105
Electric City Life Article 22 hr Will Dockery 454
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 22 hr Will Dockery 116
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC