Kinetic completes 13th Street upgrade, north Columbus branch is next

6 hrs ago

Kinetic Credit Union has wrapped up major renovations at its headquarters office on 13th Street in Columbus, giving customers a more modern design in the age of digital banking. The credit union said Tuesday the project featured an update of the office's entrance with new colors and furniture, with personal tellers using two-way video to conduct transactions with members.

