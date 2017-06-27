Kinetic completes 13th Street upgrade, north Columbus branch is next
Kinetic Credit Union has wrapped up major renovations at its headquarters office on 13th Street in Columbus, giving customers a more modern design in the age of digital banking. The credit union said Tuesday the project featured an update of the office's entrance with new colors and furniture, with personal tellers using two-way video to conduct transactions with members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|46 min
|Victor Hugo
|118
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,174
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,823
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|Victor Hugo
|27
|Word Association (May '15)
|13 hr
|Kelly
|1,296
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|14 hr
|Kelly
|1,941
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|Mon
|Victor Hugo
|208
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC