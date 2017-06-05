Judge sets tentative date for Upatoi triple-murder trial

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride held a hearing Tuesday, June 6, to update the status of the triple-murder case against Rufus Lanard Burks, Raheam Daniel Gibson, and Jervarceay Tapley, charged in the deaths of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10, found dead in Short's 3057 Bentley Drive home on January 4, 2016. Thomas Carl Pierson's Atlanta attorney Bernard Brody challenged a charge that his client tampered with evidence by turning off his patrol cruiser's camera during a Feb. 14, 2016, encounter with a woman who alleges he forced her to give him oral sex.

