Jewelry theft suspect arrested downto...

Jewelry theft suspect arrested downtown after store owner fires two shots

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Saturday afternoon, there was an attempted robbery of a downtown Columbus jewelry store that ended during which the store owner fired two shots at the suspect. A man entered Jimmy's Fine Jewelry in 1100 block of Broadway and snatched a Rolex watch and ran out of the store, according to witnesses and confirmed by Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 26 min Victor 1,252
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 5,585
Electric City Life Article 2 hr Will Dockery 371
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 1,492
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 130
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 2 hr Will Dockery 10
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Kelly 1,880
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC