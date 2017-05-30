Jewelry theft suspect arrested downtown after store owner fires two shots
Saturday afternoon, there was an attempted robbery of a downtown Columbus jewelry store that ended during which the store owner fired two shots at the suspect. A man entered Jimmy's Fine Jewelry in 1100 block of Broadway and snatched a Rolex watch and ran out of the store, according to witnesses and confirmed by Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|26 min
|Victor
|1,252
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,585
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|371
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,492
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|130
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|10
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,880
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC