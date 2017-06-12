Inmates sought after guards shot on prison bus
This week, the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center will dedicate an exhibit that has been a long time coming. The new, 5,100-square-foot space will display the infantry's early history from 1775 to 1889 - the part of the branch's history that's been missing from the museum until now.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|16 min
|Will Dockery
|1,690
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|5,810
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|31 min
|Victor Hugo
|2
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|34 min
|Victor Hugo
|238
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|36 min
|Victor Hugo
|131
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|15
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,273
