In 24 minutes, thief runs up charges on credit card after robbery off St. Marys Road
A suspect in Muscogee Superior Court faced charges Monday of robbing an insurance agent on Matilda Lane - just off St. Marys Road near Buena Vista Road - and using the agent's stolen credit card to buy gas. He didn't use the credit card four or five hours later, or the next day, police said: He was gassing up a car with the stolen American Express card in just 24 minutes and less than a mile away, at a Circle K on Victory Drive.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 min
|Victor Hugo
|6,085
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|26 min
|Kelly
|173
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|33 min
|Kelly
|1,787
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|36 min
|Kelly
|114
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|44 min
|Kelly
|412
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|2 hr
|Kelly
|51
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,933
