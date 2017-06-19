In 24 minutes, thief runs up charges ...

In 24 minutes, thief runs up charges on credit card after robbery off St. Marys Road

9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A suspect in Muscogee Superior Court faced charges Monday of robbing an insurance agent on Matilda Lane - just off St. Marys Road near Buena Vista Road - and using the agent's stolen credit card to buy gas. He didn't use the credit card four or five hours later, or the next day, police said: He was gassing up a car with the stolen American Express card in just 24 minutes and less than a mile away, at a Circle K on Victory Drive.

