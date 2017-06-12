Hundreds flock to riverfront for Family Day Music Festival
From dancing the electric slide to waving hands to gospel sounds, hundreds flocked to the Woodruff Riverfront Park Saturday for the 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival in Columbus. Sponsored by the Davis Broadcasting Inc., the event was held a day before Father's Day for families to relax and enjoy hip-hop, gospel, pop and rap music.
