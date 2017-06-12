Hundreds flock to riverfront for Fami...

Hundreds flock to riverfront for Family Day Music Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

From dancing the electric slide to waving hands to gospel sounds, hundreds flocked to the Woodruff Riverfront Park Saturday for the 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival in Columbus. Sponsored by the Davis Broadcasting Inc., the event was held a day before Father's Day for families to relax and enjoy hip-hop, gospel, pop and rap music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is a professional musician? (Jun '15) 3 hr Kelly 154
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Kelly 1,715
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,924
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,284
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 3 hr Kelly 9
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Kelly 5,913
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 3 hr Kelly 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC