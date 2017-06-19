Here's more photos of Columbus mom giving birth to first boy in her family in 50 years

Dara Crouch, a 29-year-old Columbus woman, said she never could have imagined a photograph of her reaction to the birth of her son, Liam, on April 25 would make worldwide news. Dara Crouch, a 29-year-old Columbus woman, said she never could have imagined a photograph of her reaction to the birth of her son, Liam, on April 25 would make worldwide news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.