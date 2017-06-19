Herea s how Columbus property tax delay is expected to affect MCSD

Muscogee County School District chief financial officer Theresa Thornton assured the Muscogee County School Board that MCSD "will remain solvent" despite the Columbus Consolidated Government's four-week delay in sending property owners tax notices this year, because of the Muscogee County Board of Assessors' conversion to new computer software. During the school board's monthly meeting Monday night, Thornton explained how MCSD plans to handle the potential for property tax revenue to be slowed by as much as two months because of the tax office's revised schedule.

