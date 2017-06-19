He wondered if he would ever be a fat...

He wondered if he would ever be a father. Then this happened.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

In this video by Zach Smith, the families of Zach and Chelsey Smith react to the news that their adopted son, who has not yet been born, will have a brother in six months. In this video by Zach Smith, the families of Zach and Chelsey Smith react to the news that their adopted son, who has not yet been born, will have a brother in six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kendall Riggs 23 min Wondering 1
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 4 hr Kelly 15
What is a professional musician? (Jun '15) 5 hr Anonymous 162
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 7 hr Kelly 333
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Kelly 5,924
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 7 hr Kelly 54
Electric City Life Article 7 hr Kelly 475
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC