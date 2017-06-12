Group offers free screening of Oscar-nominated a 13tha at Columbus library
The Columbus Public Library and the Southern Anti-Racism Network are inviting residents of Columbus and the Valley to a free screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th" Monday at 7 p.m. The screening is being held to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday recognized by 41 states, including Georgia, that celebrates the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. The decision officially ended the practice of slavery in the United States, two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|40 min
|General Zod
|1,714
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|41 min
|General Zod
|5,911
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|42 min
|General Zod
|8
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|43 min
|General Zod
|45
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|44 min
|General Zod
|3,484
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|45 min
|General Zod
|315
|Word Association (May '15)
|48 min
|General Zod
|1,283
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC