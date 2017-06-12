Group offers free screening of Oscar-...

Group offers free screening of Oscar-nominated a 13tha at Columbus library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Columbus Public Library and the Southern Anti-Racism Network are inviting residents of Columbus and the Valley to a free screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th" Monday at 7 p.m. The screening is being held to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday recognized by 41 states, including Georgia, that celebrates the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. The decision officially ended the practice of slavery in the United States, two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 40 min General Zod 1,714
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 41 min General Zod 5,911
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 42 min General Zod 8
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 43 min General Zod 45
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 44 min General Zod 3,484
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 45 min General Zod 315
Word Association (May '15) 48 min General Zod 1,283
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC