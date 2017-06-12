Group offers free screening of Oscar-nominated a 13tha at Columbus library

The Columbus Public Library and the Southern Anti-Racism Network are inviting residents of Columbus and the Valley to a free screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th" Monday at 7 p.m. The screening is being held to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday recognized by 41 states, including Georgia, that celebrates the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. The decision officially ended the practice of slavery in the United States, two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

