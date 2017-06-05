Government Center fountain shut down ...

Government Center fountain shut down and all dried up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

With the heat of summer approaching, there is some good news and bad news when it comes to local pools and fountains in Columbus. The good news is all four city pools opened last week but there wasn't a minute to spare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 min Will Dockery 1,497
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 13 min Will Dockery 141
Electric City Life Article 22 min Will Dockery 381
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 1 hr George 17
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr George 5,593
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 12 hr shs 3,469
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 21 hr Kelly 1,882
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC