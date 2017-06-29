Girls Inc. of Columbus holds annual summer theater
COLUMBUS, GA Girls Inc. of Columbus put on a play Thursday night telling the stories of mothers and grandmothers. They girls told stories of old traditional games that used to be played as well as reciting poetry and dance.
