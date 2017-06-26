Girl, 14, dies of stab wound; 19-year-old woman charged with murder
Girl, 14, dies of stab wound; 19-year-old woman charged with mur - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports LOUISVILLE, KY A 14-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being stabbed at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood on Monday, and a 19-year-old woman is charged with murder. Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
