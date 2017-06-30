Georgiaa s not having sales-tax holid...

Georgiaa s not having sales-tax holiday, so motor over to Alabama

Georgia shoppers, including residents of Columbus, are out of luck this summer if they were counting on the annual sales-tax holiday in the Peach State to make back-to-school purchases. That's because the Georgia Department of Revenue says there will be no holiday this year because the state's General Assembly didn't pass legislation creating one for 2017.

