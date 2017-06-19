Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors from all across the region
Columbus has a new gay bar, and even though it's only been open a month, word has spread across the region. "Last Saturday we had people driving all the way from Albany and Auburn to come to the club," said "Lady" Latweet Weldon, co-owner of The Velvet Room at 1818 Midtown Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendall Riggs
|1 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|5 hr
|Kelly
|15
|What is a professional musician? (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|162
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|333
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|5,924
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|9 hr
|Kelly
|54
|Electric City Life Article
|9 hr
|Kelly
|475
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC