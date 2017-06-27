Four charged after fights break out at Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road
Three women and a 14-year-old girl were charged after allegedly being involved in a fight at the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road, Columbus police said. Tyesha Hightower, 30, Jada Williamson, 19, Chanelle Broughton, 28, and a 14-year-old girl were charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the altercation that ended without serious injuries.
