Four charged after fights break out a...

Four charged after fights break out at Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Three women and a 14-year-old girl were charged after allegedly being involved in a fight at the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road, Columbus police said. Tyesha Hightower, 30, Jada Williamson, 19, Chanelle Broughton, 28, and a 14-year-old girl were charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the altercation that ended without serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 2 min TomInElPaso 111
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 3 hr Victor Hugo 1,823
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Victor Hugo 6,172
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 6 hr Victor Hugo 27
Word Association (May '15) 10 hr Kelly 1,296
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 11 hr Kelly 1,941
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 21 hr Victor Hugo 208
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC