Film raising awareness of female veterans

COLUMBUS, GA A Columbus native and combat veteran hosting a special screening Wednesday for a documentary depicting several life stories of female veterans. "Over the years, and through the Miss Veteran America competition, and surrounding myself with these amazing women veterans and just becoming an advocate for women, I have learned that 'like a girl' - it's a power statement," Nichole Aired, U.S. Army Veteran.

