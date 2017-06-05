Families come together to call for ju...

Families come together to call for justice for loved ones

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Montrice McClendon, whose brother Steven McClendon was shot and killed May 24, 2017, hosted a community rally with other victim-families to urge the community to unite and speak out and for the Phenix City police department solve the murders of their family members. The families and supporters gathered at the Agape Church International in Phenix City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 13 min Will Dockery 1,903
Word Association (May '15) 16 min Will Dockery 1,269
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 10 hr Victor Hugo 5,774
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr Victor Hugo 1,669
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 10 hr Victor Hugo 105
Electric City Life Article 13 hr Will Dockery 454
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 13 hr Will Dockery 116
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC