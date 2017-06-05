Families come together to call for justice for loved ones
Montrice McClendon, whose brother Steven McClendon was shot and killed May 24, 2017, hosted a community rally with other victim-families to urge the community to unite and speak out and for the Phenix City police department solve the murders of their family members. The families and supporters gathered at the Agape Church International in Phenix City.
