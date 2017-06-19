Employee takes car from repair shop after being fired for stealing, police say
A former employee allegedly took a car from a repair shop after the owner fired him for stealing, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Timothy George Mays, 40, pleaded not guilty to burglary and theft by taking motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|6 hr
|Milton
|50
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Kelly
|372
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Kelly
|1,721
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|7 hr
|Kelly
|74
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|5,980
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|7 hr
|Kelly
|87
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|7 hr
|Kelly
|192
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC