Employee takes car from repair shop after being fired for stealing, police say

10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A former employee allegedly took a car from a repair shop after the owner fired him for stealing, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Timothy George Mays, 40, pleaded not guilty to burglary and theft by taking motor vehicle.

