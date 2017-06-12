Drunk man walked around Hickory Avenue slapping dogs, Columbus police say
A Hickory Avenue woman was in her home Sunday night when she looked out her window and saw a man slap her dog in the face, according to a Columbus police report. Police were called to the area around 7:30 p.m., where they spoke with the woman.
