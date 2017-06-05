Driver using Facebook Live among thos...

Driver using Facebook Live among those cited at checkpoint on Milgen Road

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety joined forces Tuesday with several area law enforcement agencies to run a sobriety checkpoint on Milden Road in Columbus as part of the Hands Across the Border 2017 program. The annual law enforcement vehicle checkpoint event called Hands Across the Border should have been renamed Tuesday to "Hands Across Milgen Road."

