Downtown Columbus restaurant expands menu, to open for lunch
River & Rail at 1232 Broadway opened on Valentine's Day with a small plate concept that served only dinner. Beginning Tuesday, the restaurant will be open for lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m., said owner Leah Foley.
