Downtown Columbus restaurant expands ...

Downtown Columbus restaurant expands menu, to open for lunch

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

River & Rail at 1232 Broadway opened on Valentine's Day with a small plate concept that served only dinner. Beginning Tuesday, the restaurant will be open for lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m., said owner Leah Foley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legends nightclub responds to shooting allegati... 15 min Victor Hugo 4
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 18 min Victor Hugo 5,930
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 35 min Rocky Steinberg 340
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 39 min Rocky Steinberg 19
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr General Zod 1,927
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr General Zod 1,287
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr General Zod 1,722
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC