Downtown Columbus, Ga. Loft apartments in downtown Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Anonymous

Columbus, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
Nice pictures of the downtown areas in Columbus.
If Columbus had a music scene there would be at least one photo of something music related.
Even people in Montgomery Alabama know Columbus has no music scene.
Columbus is not known for music or music venues. No one come here to hear the "Columbus Sound" because it simply does not exist.
No one comes here to jam with the artist's of the local music scene because there is NO music scene in Columbus.
No one comes to Columbus to record or collaborate on music because we don't have a real music scene.
We don't have any legit venues dedicated to live music.....ONLY.

We have open mic and the open mic karaoke crowd.
That just doesn't cut it. People in Columbus know that and people in Montgomery know that as well.
Will Dockery

“Maker of poetry, art & music”

Since: Dec 08

24,437

Columbus, GA

#2 5 hrs ago
Well, thank goodness we actually DO have a local music scene in Columbus and Phenix City.

Anonymous, do you create music, write songs?

The people you attack here do.

It makes you look a little jealous of those actually making a music scene, rather than dreaming of "building" one, as you do.

And so it goes.
Kelly

San Jose, CA

#3 5 hrs ago
Just because someone gets up at an open mic and sings doesn't mean they have talent.
Victor Hugo

Powder Springs, GA

#4 2 hrs ago
Of course not, but if they have talent there is no denying it.
