Dispute leads to gunfire, one arrested on Mayfield Drive
A dispute that started with a fight between two men Wednesday has left one charged with reckless conduct and the victim with a gunshot in his vehicle, Columbus police said. Police arrested Antwon June about noon after witnesses said gunshots were fired on the area.
