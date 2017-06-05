Dezhaun Dumas appears in Recorders Co...

Dezhaun Dumas appears in Recorders Court in a wheechair

The preliminary for 18-year old Dezhaun Dumas was posted until Monday, June 12, in Columbus Recorders Court. Dumas faces multiple charges in Columbus and in Phenix City in the death of 72-year old Frank McLemore of Smiths Station, who was killed as the result of a car accident in Phenix City while the teen was fleeing police from Columbus in a stolen vehicle.

