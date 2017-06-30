Department of Natural Resources prepa...

Department of Natural Resources prepares for busy weekend for the waterways

18 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Lake Harding is one of the several lakes in our area where people will be flocking to celebrating the Fourth of July and water officials are on high alert. "We're going to be on the water patrolling for moving violations looking for alcohol-related violations is going to be our focus," Corporal Mitch Oliver with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says his team is preparing for another busy holiday weekend.

