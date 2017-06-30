Department of Natural Resources prepares for busy weekend for the waterways
COLUMBUS, GA Lake Harding is one of the several lakes in our area where people will be flocking to celebrating the Fourth of July and water officials are on high alert. "We're going to be on the water patrolling for moving violations looking for alcohol-related violations is going to be our focus," Corporal Mitch Oliver with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says his team is preparing for another busy holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|146
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,849
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,192
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|215
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|General Zod
|27
|coca cola
|Fri
|fresh back
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|Fri
|Kelly
|1,951
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC