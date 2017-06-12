Delivery Room Photo Captures The Mome...

Delivery Room Photo Captures The Moment This Mom Got The Shock Of Her Life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Switched

The moment Dara Crouch discovered she had just given birth to a baby boy has now been forever preserved, thanks to a photographer. As a labor and delivery nurse of seven years, Crouch had come to love seeing parents learn the sex of their babies and decided she and her partner wouldn't find out about their babies beforehand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Victor Hugo 5,882
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 2 hr Victor Hugo 37
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Victor Hugo 291
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr General Zod 1,917
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr General Zod 1,277
Electric City Life Article 3 hr General Zod 463
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 3 hr General Zod 109
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC