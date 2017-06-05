CSU-GA Film Academy student interns b...

CSU-GA Film Academy student interns begin work on movie being shot in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Students at the Georgia Film Academy from Columbus State University have begun their internships on a movie being filmed in Columbus. Some notable movies that were filmed in Georgia the past year are Baywatch, Captain America: Civil War, Hidden Figures, and Ride Along 2, just to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 2 min Anonymous 13
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 min Anonymous 1,548
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 9 min Anonymous 7
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 35 min Victor Hugo 5,653
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 1 hr Anonymous 44
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 1 hr Anonymous 173
Electric City Life Article 6 hr Victor Hugo 414
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC