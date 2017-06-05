CSU-GA Film Academy student interns begin work on movie being shot in Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA Students at the Georgia Film Academy from Columbus State University have begun their internships on a movie being filmed in Columbus. Some notable movies that were filmed in Georgia the past year are Baywatch, Captain America: Civil War, Hidden Figures, and Ride Along 2, just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|2 min
|Anonymous
|13
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1,548
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|9 min
|Anonymous
|7
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|35 min
|Victor Hugo
|5,653
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|44
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|173
|Electric City Life Article
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|414
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC