CPD searching for Dinglewood Party Shop armed robbery suspects
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are searching for two people accused of robbing Dinglewood Party Shop located at 1520 Wynnton Rd. On Monday, June 26 around 10 p.m. police were called to the shop in regards to an armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|140
|Where do all the women hang out?
|10 hr
|Jackson
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|16 hr
|Kelly
|1,949
|Word Association (May '15)
|16 hr
|Kelly
|1,304
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|Victor Hugo
|29
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|Brenda
|26
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,837
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC