Cousins wrestle gun from man after he rammed into their cars in south Columbus
A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after police say he rammed two cars with his minivan, pulled a gun on the drivers and then fled the scene. Czar Carter, 25, pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to aggravated assault, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, no state license, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and failure to maintain lane.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
