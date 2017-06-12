Court testimony: Columbus man said he didna t intend to molest 9-year-old
Stephen Ryan Herold pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molestation June 14, 2017, in Columbus Recorder's Court. His mother, Connie Bentley, said her son would not molest a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,842
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,913
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,276
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|13 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,711
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo
|266
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H...
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|108
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC