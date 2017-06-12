Country club chef and Bulloch House o...

Country club chef and Bulloch House owner to open Columbus restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A restaurant that will boast a menu that includes a variety of steaks with Southern flair, as well as more homespun dishes such as fried chicken and meatloaf, is locating in the Old Town neighborhood of north Columbus. It is expected to open in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Victor Hugo 1,711
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 5 hr Victor Hugo 5,840
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 5 hr Victor Hugo 266
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 5 hr Victor Hugo 26
Word Association (May '15) 7 hr General Zod 1,275
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 7 hr General Zod 1,912
News Barks & Blues Festival to provide fun at PAWS H... 9 hr Victor Hugo 108
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC