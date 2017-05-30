Councilor Walker Garrett calls Breath...

Councilor Walker Garrett calls Breathe Easy smoking poll very unreliable

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A poll taken by a group trying to ban smoking in Columbus has at least one city councilor deeply concerned about the results. "I don't think it's very reliable," said Councilor Walker Garrett during an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col... 2 hr True Christian wi... 24
Electric City Life Article 4 hr Kelly 341
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 4 hr Victor 116
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Victor 5,575
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 6 hr Kelly 8
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr Kelly 1,251
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 8 hr Kelly 1,876
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC