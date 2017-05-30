Councilor Walker Garrett calls Breathe Easy smoking poll very unreliable
A poll taken by a group trying to ban smoking in Columbus has at least one city councilor deeply concerned about the results. "I don't think it's very reliable," said Councilor Walker Garrett during an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col...
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|24
|Electric City Life Article
|4 hr
|Kelly
|341
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Victor
|116
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Victor
|5,575
|Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett
|6 hr
|Kelly
|8
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|1,251
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|1,876
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC