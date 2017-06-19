Council OKs more than $700,000 in gra...

Council OKs more than $700,000 in grants for community groups to help reduce crime

11 hrs ago

From as little as $3,600 to Real Dads Read to $57,000 for the FAST Program, Columbus Council approved more than $700,000 in Crime Prevention Grants on Tuesday for 29 community programs to help reduce crime. Council approved the annual requests from Crime Prevention Director Seth Brown totaling $731,600 in grants in standing-room-only council chambers at the City Services Center.

