Columbus woman shot, killed outside of Waffle House
A Columbus woman was shot and killed early Tuesday at a Waffle House restaurant in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office. Tanaya Dunlap, 31, was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Grady Memorial Hospital, said Mark Anglin, the chief investigator with the examiner's office.
