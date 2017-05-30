Columbus woman crashes into house near St. Marys Road
A woman escaped injury Thursday night when she crashed into a Northstar Drive house near St. Marys Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Cora Williams of Columbus, who was identified as the driver of the 2012 Ford Windstar that was involved, was cited for striking a fixed object.
