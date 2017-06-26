Columbus veteran featured in document...

Columbus veteran featured in documentary film a Served Like a Girla

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Nichole Alred, a Columbus native who served two tours in Iraq, will host a free screening of the award-winning documentary "Served Like a Girl" Wednesday at the National Infantry Museum. Alred served six years with the 3rd Infantry Division, and was deployed during the invasion of Iraq and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,296
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Kelly 6,165
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) 1 hr Kelly 26
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 1 hr Kelly 1,815
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Kelly 1,941
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 6 hr Victor Hugo 105
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 12 hr Victor Hugo 208
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC