Columbus veteran featured in documentary film a Served Like a Girla
Nichole Alred, a Columbus native who served two tours in Iraq, will host a free screening of the award-winning documentary "Served Like a Girl" Wednesday at the National Infantry Museum. Alred served six years with the 3rd Infantry Division, and was deployed during the invasion of Iraq and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,296
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|6,165
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|26
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,815
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,941
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo
|105
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|208
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC