Columbus unemployment rate climbs in May with increase in layoffs
The Georgia Department of Labor operates the Columbus Career Center at 700 Veterans Parkway. The state agency said Thursday that the Columbus metro area unemployment rate rose from 5.4 percent in April to 5.5 percent in May. -- The Georgia Department of Labor operates the Columbus Career Center at 700 Veterans Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,114
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,291
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,936
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|77
|Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|431
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC