Columbus teacher named winner of Barn...

Columbus teacher named winner of Barnes & Noble favorite teacher contest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA A Blanchard Elementary School teacher has been named the regional winner of the 2017 Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Contest. Ms. Monica Harris, a second-grade teacher, was nominated by her former student, eighth-grader Samantha Khoury through a heartfelt essay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 min FireStorm 6
News Legends nightclub responds to shooting allegati... 2 min Victor Hugo 18
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 6 min Victor Hugo 353
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 8 min Victor Hugo 36
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 9 min Victor Hugo 35
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 11 min Victor Hugo 5,937
News Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of... 14 min Victor Hugo 66
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Muscogee County was issued at June 20 at 10:00AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC