Columbus teacher named winner of Barnes & Noble favorite teacher contest
COLUMBUS, GA A Blanchard Elementary School teacher has been named the regional winner of the 2017 Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Contest. Ms. Monica Harris, a second-grade teacher, was nominated by her former student, eighth-grader Samantha Khoury through a heartfelt essay.
