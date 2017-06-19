Columbus private school has a new principal
Johnson comes to Columbus from Augusta, where he was academic dean of the Westminster Schools. His 30 years there also included positions as upper school principal, high school principal and chairman of the fine arts and history departments, according to Calvary's news release.
