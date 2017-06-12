Columbus police: Teen accused of rape...

Columbus police: Teen accused of rape filmed incident, shared it with school

7 hrs ago

A 13-year-old victim of statutory rape was bullied at her school after her attacker filmed the incident and shared it with the school, according to a detective's testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Andre Hamilton, 17, pleaded not guilty to statutory rape.

