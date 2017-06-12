Columbus police: Teen accused of rape filmed incident, shared it with school
A 13-year-old victim of statutory rape was bullied at her school after her attacker filmed the incident and shared it with the school, according to a detective's testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Andre Hamilton, 17, pleaded not guilty to statutory rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 min
|Doug77
|1,914
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|47 min
|Kelly
|34
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|56 min
|Will Dockery
|5,847
|Word Association (May '15)
|13 hr
|Kelly
|1,276
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|18 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,711
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Victor Hugo
|266
|Oh, man. All hell broke loose,' witness says of...
|19 hr
|Victor Hugo
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC