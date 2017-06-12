Columbus police: Suspect asked if he hurt anyone after deadly chase
The man accused of fatally crashing into a 72-year-old man during a police chase asked if he hurt anyone immediately after the incident, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Dezhaun Dumas ,18, was allegedly driving a stolen Honda CR-V when it collided with a Nissan Murano and killed Frank McLemore on May 3. The passenger in the Honda was identified as 18-year-old Robert Jerrod Fletcher .
