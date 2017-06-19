Columbus police searching for man wanted in multiple armed robberies
Columbus police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies throughout the city. Jamal Colbar Head, who was identified as the suspect, was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall black man who is about 140 pounds.
