Columbus police searching for man wan...

Columbus police searching for man wanted in multiple armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies throughout the city. Jamal Colbar Head, who was identified as the suspect, was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall black man who is about 140 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 25 min Will Dockery 6,159
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... 40 min Will Dockery 207
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 43 min Will Dockery 1,807
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 1 hr Will Dockery 6
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 2 hr Rose_NoHo 102
Local Artist Spotlight: George Sulzbach 2 hr Victor Hugo 134
A song for Obama 4 hr Will Dockery 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC